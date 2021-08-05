© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHO Calls For Moratorium On Booster Shots As Developing Nations Struggle To Distribute Vaccines

Published August 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT

The World Health Organization is calling on developing Western countries to halt any coronavirus booster shot programs until at least the end of September. Poorer countries are still struggling to distribute scarce vaccine doses as new variants emerge.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Tom Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the calls for a moratorium.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

