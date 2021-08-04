U.S. Women's Basketball Winning Streak Continues In Tokyo Olympics; Japan Dominates Skateboarding
The U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team continues its 54-game winning streak as they come closer to a 7th straight gold medal.
Meanwhile, Japan has dominated skateboarding events, even as the sport is frowned upon in the country.
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson gets the latest from the Tokyo Olympics with NPR’s Mandalit del Barco.
