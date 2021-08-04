© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Every Year Prescriptions Are Wasted. One Memphis Group Is Working To Recycle Them

Published August 4, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT

Every year, pharmacists fill billions of dollars of prescriptions that patients never end up using.

Some of the most expensive drugs are anti-cancer pills — oral chemotherapies — that can be hard to afford for many people.

That’s why a group in Memphis, Tennessee, set up a way of turning one patient’s waste into another’s lifeline.

Katie Riordan from WKNO reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now