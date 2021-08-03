New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, State Investigation Finds

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that the investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

Investigators found Cuomo engaged in “unwanted groping, kisses, hugging” and made “inappropriate comments” to 11 women.

Ryan Finnerty of North Country Public Radio joins us with the latest.

