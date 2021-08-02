Changes To CDC Masking Guidance Criticized For Initial Lack Of Supporting Data

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on vaccinated people masking indoors in coronavirus hotspots last week, many criticized the agency for not backing up the change with data.

The CDC did publish a study backing up the move on Friday, but as the virus continues to evolve, the need for transparency does too.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Zeynep Tufekci, University of North Carolina professor and writer for The Atlantic and The New York Times.

