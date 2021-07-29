© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Arkansas Legislators Weigh Overturning Ban On Mask Mandates After New CDC Guidance

Published July 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

Some coronavirus hotspot states acted immediately on the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that areas with high spread return to indoor masking, even for fully-vaccinated people.

But Arkansas — another hotspot — banned any return to mask mandates entirely back in April.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Arkansas state Sen. Clarke Tucker, a Democrat who represents part of Little Rock, about calls to overturn the ban.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

