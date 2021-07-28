St. Louis Faces Legal, Local Fight Over Bringing Back Masks

The city of St. Louis, Missouri, has reimposed a partial mask mandate on indoor public places and public transportation, which was immediately met with a lawsuit from Missouri’s attorney general along with local opposition.

But Missouri is a hotspot of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people mask up indoors in places with a high spread.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones about the struggle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

