How Indiana University's Victory In Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Could Impact Other Schools

The number of colleges and universities requiring coronavirus vaccines for students and staff this fall is growing. Just over 600 schools, including the entire Ivy League, now say one or two doses will be mandated.

But that leaves plenty of other institutions — large and small, public and private — that are not.

Some states are passing laws against school vaccine mandates, and governors are issuing executive orders barring them. And one student lawsuit was settled a week ago when a judge ruled that Indiana University is within its right to require vaccinations, testing and masking.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to University of California Hastings College of Law vaccine law expert Dorit Reiss about that ruling and what’s to come.

