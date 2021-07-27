Anthony Bourdain Documentary Sparks Debate About Ethics Of AI Voiceover

Fans of the late Anthony Bourdain rushed to see the new documentary about his life when it was released earlier this month. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” was for many a chance to say goodbye to the globetrotting celebrity chef, who died by suicide in 2018.

But one small part of the movie has sparked a big debate: The director used an artificially generated version of Bourdain’s voice to read aloud from an e-mail he sent to a friend.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Karen Hao, editor at the MIT Technology Review.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

