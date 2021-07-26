U.S. Looks To Restart North Korean Nuclear Talks

A top U.S. diplomat is in China Monday for talks covering a variety of issues — including stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Japanese and South Korean officials last week about restarting the nuclear talks, which ground to a halt in 2019.

