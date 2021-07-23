Is Provincetown — Cape Cod's COVID-19 Cluster Among Vaccinated Folks — A Vaccine Success Or Fail

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Provincetown, Massachusetts, began with the July 4th weekend. The 14-day average number of cases per 100,000 in the town rose from zero on June 30 to 13.8 on July 14 — and is now at 176.

What makes the outbreak unusual is that two-thirds or more of the cases have been among fully vaccinated people, in an area boasting one of the country’s highest vaccination rates.

Host Robin Young talks to Vaira Harik, Barnstable County’s acting epidemiologist and deputy director of Human Services about the outbreak, which is being attributed to the virulence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

