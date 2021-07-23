© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Eli Pariser: How Can We Reshape Our Digital Platforms To Be More Welcoming Spaces?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel FaulknerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 23, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode The Public Commons

Eli Pariser has an optimistic vision for our digital public spaces. He says that by structuring them like real-life parks, libraries, and town halls, we can create more welcoming, safe places online.

About Eli Pariser

Eli Pariser is the co-director of New_Public at the National Conference on Citizenship, where he is working to create democracy-friendly spaces in the digital landscape.

He previously was the Executive Director of MoveOn.org where he led the organization's opposition to the Iraq war. Pariser is also the founder of Upworthy and the author of The Filter Bubble: How The New Personalized Web Is Changing What We Read And How We Think.

He has a BA from Bard College at Simon's Rock and an honorary doctorate from Dominican University.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

TED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes.
Sanaz Meshkinpour