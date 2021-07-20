President Biden: Vaccine Misinformation On Facebook Is 'Killing People'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account is back up after a brief suspension Monday night for sharing “misleading” information about COVID-19. The Georgia Republican had posted that the disease was not dangerous for people unless they were obese or old, and said vaccines should not be required.

It’s not the first time Taylor Greene has been kicked off the platform. But it comes as the White House is calling out social media giants for facilitating the spread of conspiracy theories about coronavirus vaccines that last week President Biden said was “killing people.”

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Cat Zakrzewski, technology policy reporter for The Washington Post.

