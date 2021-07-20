© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Infrastructure Bill Hits Another Snag As IRS Enforcement Plans Are Blocked

Published July 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

Lawmakers are in Washington on Monday to continue with work on the infrastructure plan, which recently hit a snag. Lead negotiator and Republican Sen. Rob Portman dropped plans to have IRS enforcement be used as a way to fund the proposal.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

