© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. To Accuse China Of Microsoft Email Hack As Allies Join To Condemn Cyberattacks

Published July 19, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

The Biden administration is expected to accuse China of a wide-ranging hack on Microsoft email systems that affected military contractors, businesses, local governments and more.

The move comes ahead of a broader condemnation against China’s cyberattacks from the U.S., European Union and NATO — but stops short of economic sanctions.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with NPR China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch about the condemnation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now