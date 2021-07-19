LA County Mask Mandate Reinstated During COVID-19 Resurgence

Los Angeles County is seeing a resurgence in cases just a month after its grand reopening. The county is reporting more than 10,000 cases a week. Since Saturday night, masks have become mandatory again in indoor public settings — regardless of vaccination status.

We get the latest from Jackie Fortiér, a health reporter at KCPP.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.