The Pandemic's Severe Toll On The Already-Strained Foster Care System

Published July 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
"D.Y.," a teenager who is living in a foster-care group home, takes part in an AP interview on May 21, 2021, in the facility's administrative office in Washing. D.Y., who is not being named by the AP to protect his identity, is currently suing the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families, alleging that the state has provided inadequate care after bouncing him through more than 50 placements before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
We hear from two young people who have both aged out of the foster care system about how the pandemic has affected their lives.

Federal assistance has been made available for older youth and young adults who have spent time in foster care. It’s part of the COVID-19 relief package passed at the end of 2020 — and it has been a lifeline for struggling youth who were in foster care.

The pandemic has also caused major delays in courts and other agencies. And in a system where time is precious and needs can’t be postponed, this time has been very hard for children and families.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Vivek Sankaran, law professor and director of the Child Advocacy Law Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School, about how COVID-19 has further stressed the system.

