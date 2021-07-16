The Geopolitics Of The U.S. Leaving Afghanistan

Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents. The Taliban is surging as the U.S. leaves — impacting other countries including Pakistan, Russia and China.

Host Don Gonyea speaks with Michael Kugelman, deputy director for the Asia Program at the Wilson Center, about the geopolitics of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

