The Simple Sunflower Project Brings Joy To Hospital Patients

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. When the wedding party is over, Eleanor Love gets to work. The Virginia-based doctor collects leftover flowers and brings them to patients at her hospital - with permission, of course. It's all part of a project she started in 2019 called The Simple Sunflower. Love told The Washington Post she hopes to open chapters at other medical schools so more people can receive bouquets. After all, studies show flowers can help patients heal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.