CDC's COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools Raise Questions Among Teachers, Parents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 guidelines for schools are raising questions — both for parents and for educators. Under the new rules, fully vaccinated students and teachers don’t need to wear masks in school or social distance.

While many are breathing a sigh of relief, some educators worry the recommendations will create a two-tier system in schools. Others are also concerned that figuring out which kids are vaccinated isn’t that simple.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Kristin Moffitt from Boston Children’s Hospital to help answer some of these questions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.