A new pilot program from TikTok is helping job seekers apply online for openings with video resumes.

Several companies are now experimenting with the format to appeal to Gen Z.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.