President Biden is expected to issue an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on what is known as worker non-compete clauses.

Non-compete clauses stop employees from moving to competing firms in a certain time frame.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.