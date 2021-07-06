Cybercriminals Demand $70 Million To End Global Ransomware Attack

Some IT administrators are returning to work after the long holiday weekend in the U.S. to a shock, as what may be the largest-ever cyberattack continues to rip through computer systems around the world.

An estimated 1,500 businesses have had their data held for ransom by a gang of cybercriminals known as REvil. The hackers apparently exploited a weakness in the software company called Kaseya.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Delaram Kahrobaei, chair of cybersecurity in the Department of Computer Science at the University of York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.