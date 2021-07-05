Red, White, Blue And Yellow: COVID-19 Survivors Mark The Fourth of July

Over the long Fourth of July weekend, COVID-19 survivors added pops of yellow to their patriotic decor, like flowers or table cloths, to show solidarity with the more than 600,000 people who have died of the disease in this country and those who are still suffering.

The effort was organized by a group called COVID-19 Survivors for Change using #addyellow to share stories on social media.

Marjorie Roberts participated from Johns Creek, Georgia. She is a long hauler who first got COVID-19 in March of 2020 and also lost a close friend to the disease. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.