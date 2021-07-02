© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
U.S. Forces Leave Bagram Airbase In Afghanistan

Published July 2, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military has left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

This effectively means there are only a few hundred U.S. troops left in Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with CNN correspondent Anna Coren in Kabul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now