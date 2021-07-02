How The Supreme Court Has Weakened The Voting Rights Act

Thursday’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold Arizona voting restrictions dealt a big blow to the Voting Rights Act, a cornerstone of civil rights legislation passed in 1965. This is the second Supreme Court decision in the past eight years to weaken the law.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Wendy Weiser, vice president of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program, about the impact of this latest ruling on the Voting Rights Act.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.