For 3 Days, A Baton Rouge Family Was Among The Wealthiest In The World

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For three days, Darren James and his family were among the wealthiest people in the world sort of. The Baton Rouge family found a $50 billion deposit in their bank account. That's 50 billion with a B. They told the bank about the mistake right away, and so they didn't get to keep the money. But Darren did take a screenshot of it. He told BRProud he's never seen so many zeros in his life. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.