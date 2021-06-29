What The Facebook Ruling Means For Future Of Antitrust Reform

Facebook is praising the decision by a federal judge to dismiss two antitrust lawsuits against the company. The federal government and a group of states attorneys general filed the suits last year.

But the judge ruled there was not enough evidence to support the claim that Facebook has a monopoly in the social networking space. These cases are an example of just how difficult it continues to be to limit the power of tech companies.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cristiano Lima, a tech reporter at POLITICO.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

