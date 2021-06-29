© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
A Historical Look At Presidents' Use Of Military Force

Published June 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the airstrikes ordered by President Biden on Iran-backed militia groups on Sunday “appear to be a targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat.”

But she also said Congress will review the use of force under the War Power Act.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now