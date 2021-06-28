© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Search Continues For Survivors Of Surfside, Florida, Condo Collapse

Published June 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Many people are still unaccounted for after the building partially collapsed last Thursday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Rescue operations continue to search for survivors among the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. More than 150 people are still missing.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Yona Lunger — a Jewish community activist, Greater North Miami Beach chaplain and founder of the nonprofit Chesed, which helps people in need during a crisis — to get a sense of how family members and the community are handling the tragedy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now