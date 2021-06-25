Twitter Helps Photographer Find Couple She Took Unexpected Engagement Photos For

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Ricky Johnson Jr.'s seaside proposal to Jazmine Winn in San Francisco last weekend was picture perfect, so perfect that a photographer from El Paso who just happened to be there took some shots, which she wanted the couple to have. So she posted them on Twitter looking for help. Within a day, the two were united with the gorgeous pics of their engagement. Congrats, Ricky and Jazmine. Congrats, Twitter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.