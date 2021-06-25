Countries Appear To Be Turning Toward The Syrian Regime

For years, the U.S. — along with other western and Arab countries — have sought to replace or isolate the Syrian regime.

Many supported the rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad. But now that his government is prevailing in the long civil war there, countries are turning toward the regime again.

NPR’s Ruth Sherlock reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.