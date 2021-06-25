© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Countries Appear To Be Turning Toward The Syrian Regime

Published June 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

For years, the U.S. — along with other western and Arab countries — have sought to replace or isolate the Syrian regime.

Many supported the rebels fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad. But now that his government is prevailing in the long civil war there, countries are turning toward the regime again.

NPR’s Ruth Sherlock reports.

