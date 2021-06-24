© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electronics Manufacturers Seek To Help The Hearing Impaired With New Technology

Published June 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
Nuheara products (Jon Kalish)
Nuheara products (Jon Kalish)

Electronics manufacturers are increasingly addressing hearing loss in such products as earbuds and soundbars.

This is often done with the assistance of smartphones and apps so that people can better understand in-person conversations, phone calls and streaming media.

Jon Kalish reports.

Brands Mentioned In The Segment:

Full Transcript Of This Conversation:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now