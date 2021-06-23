What A Path Forward Could Look Like As U.S. Sanctions Continue To Ravage Venezuela

Members of Venezuela’s opposition are in Washington D.C. this week for meetings with the Biden administration to try to figure out a pathway for removing sanctions that have hurt the country’s economy.

Erik Schatzker, an editor-at-large for Bloomberg TV, visited Caracas just last week and says the conditions are still very dire there. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley.

