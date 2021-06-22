Why Adolescents Are Lagging Behind In The COVID-19 Vaccine Race

First Lady Jill Biden heads to the south on Tuesday, touring COVID-19 vaccination sites in Jackson, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee, where she’ll be joined by country star Brad Paisley. Their message: “Get vaccinated.”

So far a little more than 40% of Tennessee residents have had a single dose of vaccine, and less than 35% are fully vaccinated. That’s among the lowest rates in the country.

Also lagging nationwide are adolescents — the 12 to 17-year-olds who still need parental approval to get their shots.

So why does it matter? Host Tonya Mosley talks to Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor University professor of pediatrics and virology.

