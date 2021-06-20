Foo Fighters To Perform At Madison Square Garden's First Full-Capacity Concert

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And another big deal for New Yorkers - Madison Square Garden will rock again tonight. That's when the Foo Fighters will take the stage for the first full-capacity concert the legendary venue has hosted since March 2020. Seats at the Garden haven't been empty all this time, we should say. The Knicks have been playing there. But NBA fans in the stands were separated by vaccination status and subject to safety restrictions.

Tonight's performance will be the first one in more than 15 months with no social distancing, masks or capacity caps. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required, though, at the door. The show is part of the Foo Fighters' delayed 25th anniversary tour, now a year late thanks to the pandemic. Frontman Dave Grohl says attendees should get ready for a long night of, quote, "screaming our heads off together to 26 years of the Foos."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TIMES LIKE THESE")

FOO FIGHTERS: (Singing) It's times like these you learn to live again. It's times like these you give and give again. It's times like these you learn to love again.