Why Millions Of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

Published June 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

Despite the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, millions of Americans are leaving their jobs. In April alone, some 4 million people quit, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan about what’s pushing so many people to quit their jobs.

Here & Now wants to hear from people who have decided to quit their jobs rather than return to work in the office full-time. Let us know here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now