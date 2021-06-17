The Pacific Northwest Becomes A Magnet For Runners

This month, Team USA coaches will fill out the roster for the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic track and field team will be picked based on racing that starts soon in Eugene, Oregon. A concentration of elite training groups is turning the Pacific Northwest into a veritable factory of Olympians in distance running.

The Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse reports on why that is.

