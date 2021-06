A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association unveiled a gap between the mortality rates of rural and urban areas that’s tripled over two decades.

While chronic disease is responsible, there are other factors at play.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Haider Warraich, the lead researcher on the study.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

