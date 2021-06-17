Former Defense Sec. Chuck Hagel On U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
President Biden is back at the White House after his first foreign trip, including the NATO summit in Brussels.
The war in Afghanistan was a major topic in Brussels. And Biden repeated his pledge to end the war by Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Host Tonya Mosley talks with former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.