Calls Grow For An End To Pandemic-Related U.S.-Canada Border Restrictions

Published June 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

The border with Canada has been closed to most travelers for more than 15 months. And as vaccinations continue to bring down case counts in the U.S. and Canada, people on both sides are calling for restrictions to be lifted.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rep. Brian Higgins, the Democratic Congressman representing New York State’s western border with Ontario.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

