Southern Baptists Elect Moderate Ed Litton As New President

Published June 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT

Alabama pastor Ed Litton defeated the more conservative Georgia pastor Mike Stone on Tuesday in the election for the Southern Baptist Convention’s new president. Litton is known for his work on racial reconciliation.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Nashville Public Radio reporter Blake Farmer for an update on the SBC’s annual meeting that is clouded by allegations of sexual abuse.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now