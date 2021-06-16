© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Brother Of Daniel Fenster, U.S. Journalist Detained In Myanmar, Hopes For New Information

Published June 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Journalist Daniel Fenster. (Courtesy)
Journalist Daniel Fenster. (Courtesy)

Daniel Fenster, an American journalist who works for the independent news outlet Frontier Myanmar in Yangon, was detained about three weeks ago when he was about to board a flight to the U.S.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with his brother, Bryan Fenster, about what they know about why and where Daniel’s being held, and what the U.S. government is doing to secure his release from Myanmar.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

