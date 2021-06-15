© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social Media Companies Hope To Capture Audio App Audiences That Surged During Pandemic

Published June 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

Live audio chat boomed during the pandemic and is minting a new crop of online influencers.

Now every social network — from Facebook to Twitter to Reddit to LinkedIn — is developing audio features. But will demand remain as pandemic isolation subsides?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley discusses the future of live audio in social media with NPR tech correspondent Shannon Bond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now