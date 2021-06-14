Scottish Man Misses Air Travel, But Mostly He Misses In-Flight Meals

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. For some, it's about the journey, not the destination. Nik Sennhauser of Glasgow loves being on planes. One of his favorite parts of air travel - the in-flight meals. But the pandemic deprived him of his beloved cuisine, so he decided to recreate some of his favorite meals in his home kitchen, like lobster thermidor, fried chicken and waffles and chocolate mousse. All I get on flights are crackers and those really dry cookies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.