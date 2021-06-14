School Systems Re-Evaluate School Police Following George Floyd Murder

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Chaya Davis, co-leader of Black Student Leaders at Logan High School in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, who says she feels “very intimidated” by school resource officers.

The LaCrosse Schools superintendent is currently reviewing its school resource officer program after students expressed concerns that officers were over-policing students of color.

Mosley also speaks with Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, about the strengths and weaknesses of school policing in the year since George Floyd’s murder.

