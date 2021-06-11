This County In Michigan Wants To Offer Canada Unused COVID-19 Vaccines

From patients not showing up to expired doses, there are many more reports of wasted COVID-19 vaccines. And now a growing number of vaccine providers are hoping to share unused vaccines with countries like Canada.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with David Jahn, CEO of Chippewa County War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, about his plans to send vaccines across the border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.