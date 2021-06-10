SCOTUS Rules Against 'Enhanced Sentences' For Gun Crimes With Prior Assault Conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday that a convicted felon with a record of reckless aggravated assault was sentenced too harshly in a later conviction.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the swing vote in favor of the opinion, which could have implications for criminal sentencing.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine and a fellow at the Yale Law School.

