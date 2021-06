TC Energy, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, announced Wednesday it had canceled the project after the Biden administration revoked its permit in January.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi about the broader implications for the oil industry.

