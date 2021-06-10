How Taxes Continue To Widen Inequality

ProPublica’s publication of a trove of tax records earlier this week revealed how wealthy figures like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay next to nothing in income taxes on their vast fortunes.

This has renewed calls to reform a tax code allowing the megarich to hoard wealth and pay little on their taxes.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Robert McClelland, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, on how taxes are affecting inequality.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

